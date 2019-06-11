Jackson helps to shut out Indianapolis, Buffalo wins 2-0

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Zach Jackson and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Buffalo Bisons beat the Indianapolis Indians 2-0 on Tuesday.

Jackson (5-0) picked up the win after he struck out three over two scoreless innings. Luis Escobar (1-1) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits in the International League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

Buffalo scored its runs when Socrates Brito hit an RBI double in the sixth inning and Patrick Kivlehan hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Kivlehan homered and singled in the win.

The Indians were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the Bisons' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.