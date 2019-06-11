Valera leads Scranton/WB over Norfolk 4-1

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Breyvic Valera had four hits as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Norfolk Tides 4-1 on Tuesday.

Scranton/WB went up 3-0 in the third after Kyle Higashioka hit a two-run home run.

The Tides cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Cedric Mullins hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ryan Mountcastle.

The RailRiders tacked on another run in the fifth when Mike Tauchman scored on a wild pitch.

Scranton/WB right-hander Drew Hutchison (5-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Chandler Shepherd (0-6) took the loss in the International League game after allowing four runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings.