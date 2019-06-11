Friedl’s homer leads Chattanooga to 6-1 win over Tennessee

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- TJ Friedl hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 6-1 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday.

The home run by Friedl scored Alfredo Rodriguez to give the Lookouts a 3-1 lead.

Chattanooga right-hander Johendi Jiminian (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Cory Abbott (4-3) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up three runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings.