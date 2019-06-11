Sports
Thompson leads Hickory to 2-1 win over Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Tyree Thompson allowed just two hits over 5 2/3 innings, leading the Hickory Crawdads over the Greensboro Grasshoppers in a 2-1 win on Tuesday.
Thompson (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked four while allowing one run.
Hickory got on the board first in the third inning when Sherten Apostel hit a two-run single.
The Grasshoppers cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Connor Kaiser hit an RBI single, driving in Fabricio Macias.
Colin Selby (2-1) went five innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out six and walked three.
Hickory improved to 7-2 against Greensboro this season.
Comments