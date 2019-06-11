Pimentel, Lopez lead Dos Laredos to 4-2 win over Monclova

LAREDO, Texas (AP) -- Roberto Lopez hit a two-run double in the third inning, and Cesilio Pimentel allowed just one hit over six innings as the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos beat the Acereros del Norte 4-2 on Tuesday.

The double by Lopez scored Arturo Rodriguez and Juan Martinez to give the Tecolotes a 2-0 lead.

Monclova answered in the next half-inning when Bruce Maxwell hit an RBI double, scoring Juan Carlos Perez to cut the deficit to one.

The Tecolotes added to their lead in the fifth when Lopez hit a two-run single.

Monclova saw its comeback attempt come up short after Ricky Rodriguez hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to cut the Dos Laredos lead to 4-2.

Pimentel (4-3) allowed one run while striking out three and walking five to pick up the win.

Geno Encina (2-2) went five innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out three and walked one.