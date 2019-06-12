Tampa Bay takes on Oakland in series rubber match

Oakland Athletics (34-34, third in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (41-25, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Brett Anderson (6-4, 3.98 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Rays: Yonny Chirinos (7-2, 2.87 ERA, .90 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Rays are 18-15 on their home turf. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the league. Austin Meadows leads the team with an average of .341.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Athletics are 16-19 in road games. Oakland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .315 this season, led by Marcus Semien with a mark of .357. The Rays won the last meeting 6-2. Charlie Morton secured his eighth victory and Ji-Man Choi went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Tanner Anderson took his first loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 43 RBIs and is batting .288. Travis d'Arnaud is 7-for-14 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 31 extra base hits and has 36 RBIs. Semien is 15-for-43 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .280 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .241 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Anthony Bemboom: 10-day IL (knee).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).