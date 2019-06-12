Miller hits walk-off single in 10th, Richmond beats Harrisburg 1-0

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Jalen Miller hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Harrisburg Senators 1-0 on Wednesday.

Johneshwy Fargas scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

Reliever Melvin Adon (2-5) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked one over two scoreless innings. Bryan Bonnell (1-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit while striking out one in the Eastern League game.

The Senators were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the Flying Squirrels' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.