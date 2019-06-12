Romanski’s run leads Portland to 6-1 win over Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Jake Romanski scored on a forceout in the sixth inning, leading the Portland Sea Dogs to a 6-1 win over the Altoona Curve on Wednesday.

Romanski scored on the play to break a scoreless tie after he was hit with a pitch, advanced to second on a single by Ricardo Cubillan and then went to third on a walk by Jarren Duran.

The Sea Dogs later added one run in the seventh, three in the eighth, and one in the ninth to secure the victory.

Portland right-hander Tanner Houck (6-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Sean Brady (2-6) took the tough loss in the Eastern League game after giving up two runs and three hits over seven innings.

With the win, Portland improved to 4-2 against Altoona this season.