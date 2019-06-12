Larkins, Taylor lead Dunedin to 4-0 win over Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Samad Taylor had two hits and scored two runs, and Turner Larkins allowed just four hits over five innings as the Dunedin Blue Jays beat the Florida Fire Frogs 4-0 on Wednesday.

Larkins (5-3) struck out six to pick up the win.

In the third inning, Dunedin took a 1-0 lead on a single by Kevin Vicuna that scored Taylor. The Blue Jays scored again in the fourth when Jesus Navarro hit a two-run single and Taylor scored on a balk.

Philip Pfeifer (1-3) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out nine and walked four.

Trey Harris singled three times, also stealing a base for the Fire Frogs. Florida was held off the scoreboard for the 11th time this season, while the Dunedin staff recorded its 12th shutout of the year.

With the win, Dunedin improved to 6-1 against Florida this season.