Datres’ sacrifice hit leads Asheville over Columbia in 10 innings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Daniel Montano scored on a sacrifice in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Asheville Tourists to a 6-4 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Wednesday.

Montano scored after he started the inning on second. Later in the inning, Asheville added insurance runs when Terrin Vavra hit a sacrifice fly and Niko Decolati hit an RBI single.

In the bottom of the inning, Columbia scored on a single by Mark Vientos that brought home Gerson Molina. However, the rally ended when Alexander Martinez got Chase Chambers to fly out to end the game.

Jacob Bosiokovic (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Jose Moreno (2-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.