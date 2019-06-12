Wade’s homer leads Scranton/WB to 7-6 win over Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Tyler Wade hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to a 7-6 win over the Norfolk Tides on Wednesday.

The home run by Wade scored Erik Kratz to give the RailRiders a 5-3 lead.

After Scranton/WB added two runs, the Tides cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Cedric Mullins hit a three-run home run.

Danny Coulombe (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Norfolk starter Tyler Herb (4-4) took the loss in the International League game.