Rivero, Pie and Macias lead Leon in win

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Carlos Rivero, Felix Pie and Brandon Macias each had three hits, as the Bravos de Leon beat the Diablos Rojos del Mexico 8-4 on Wednesday.

Rivero doubled and singled twice, driving in four runs.

Mexico cut the deficit to 5-4 in the fourth after Juan Carlos Gamboa hit a three-run home run.

The Bravos added to their lead in the fifth inning when Israel Nunez hit a two-run home run.

The Bravos tacked on another run in the eighth when Marco Jaime scored on a forceout.

Leon starter Aldo Montes (4-5) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Octavio Acosta (5-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing five runs and five hits over 1 2/3 innings.