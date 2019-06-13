Reks hits grand slam, leads Okla. City over Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Zach Reks hit a grand slam in the second inning, leading the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 12-9 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Wednesday.

The grand slam by Reks scored Angelo Mora, Errol Robinson, and Connor Joe to give the Dodgers a 5-0 lead.

Trailing 7-3, the Isotopes cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Yonathan Daza and Sam Hilliard hit solo home runs.

The Dodgers later tacked on five runs in the sixth when Edwin Rios hit a two-run single and then scored on a bases-clearing double by Mora to secure the victory.

Okla. City starter Mitchell White (2-4) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Kyle Freeland (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Several Isotopes chipped in at the plate, as five players collected at least two hits. Hilliard homered and tripled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.