Valdez, Heras lead the way for Yucatan
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Alex Valdez doubled and singled twice as the Leones de Yucatan defeated the Tigres de Quintana Roo 7-3 on Thursday.
Leo Heras homered and singled for Yucatan.
Trailing 1-0, the Leones took the lead for good with five runs in the second inning. The Leones sent 10 men to the plate as Heras hit a solo home run en route to the four-run lead.
The Leones later tacked on a run in both the third and fourth innings. In the third, Luis Juarez scored on a single before he singled to score Alex Liddi in the fourth.
Yucatan starter Jesse Estrada (4-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Wilfredo Boscan (2-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing five runs and six hits over 1 2/3 innings.
Despite the loss, Quintana Roo is 4-2 against Yucatan this season.
