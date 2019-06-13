Froome remains hospitalized in France with multiple injuries

FILE - In this Saturday July 7, 2012 file photo, stage winner Christopher Froome of Britain adjusts the best climber's dotted jersey on the podium of the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 199 kilometers (123.6 miles) with start in Tomblaine and finish in La Planche des Belles Filles, France. Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome will miss this year’s race after a “bad crash” in training on Wednesday June 12, 2019. Team INEOS leader Dave Brailsford said Froome sustained a suspected fractured femur in a 60 kph (40 mph) crash. AP Photo

Chris Froome remained hospitalized in France on Thursday after the high-speed crash that left him with multiple fractures and shattered his hopes of going for a record-equaling fifth Tour de France title next month.

Froome was airlifted to Saint-Etienne hospital in central France and underwent surgery on Wednesday after he hit a wall a 54 kph (34 mph) during a reconnaissance ride before the fourth stage of the Criterium du Dauphine in Roanne

The Dauphine is a traditional warmup race for the Tour de France.

Froome broke his right femur, elbow and several ribs. He was in intensive care and underwent surgery for several hours.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

His Ineos Team, which already said the crash ruled him out of the Tour, is expected to give an update on his condition later Thursday.

Team principal Dave Brailsford told the BBC Froome was on a descent with teammate Wout Poels when he went to blow his nose and a gust of wind took out his front wheel, he lost control, and he hit the wall of a house.