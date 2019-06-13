China defeats South Africa, sends Germany into knockout round of Women’s World Cup

Megan Rapinoe: FIFA still hasn’t gone all in on women’s soccer USWNT star Megan Rapinoe discusses the lack of balance when it comes to FIFA supporting women's soccer like it does for the men. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK USWNT star Megan Rapinoe discusses the lack of balance when it comes to FIFA supporting women's soccer like it does for the men.

In its first win of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, China defeated South Africa 1-0. The win sends Germany, a favorite to win it all, into the knockout rounds.

Germany advances with six points, but the rest of Group B’s fate is yet to be decided. South Africa trails the group with zero points while Spain and China are tied with three apiece. The two teams will face each other on Monday, and that game will decide the second team from Group B to advance to the field of 16.

It was a relatively quiet match for China and South Africa, though the 1-0 score was inches away from becoming 2-0.

Goal-line technology, which made its women’s debut in the 2015 Women’s World Cup, showed the ball only barely missed crossing the line into the goal.

China came THIS CLOSE to going up 2-0 #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/e4U3G0e2R2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 13, 2019

This came just after Gu Yasha smacked a photographer with her shot attempt.