Zanon’s homer leads St. Lucie to 3-2 win over Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Jacob Zanon hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the St. Lucie Mets to a 3-2 win over the Clearwater Threshers on Thursday.

The home run by Zanon scored Yoel Romero and Blake Tiberi and provided all the offense for St. Lucie.

In the bottom of the fourth, Clearwater grabbed the lead on a single by Jack Conley that scored Jhailyn Ortiz and Madison Stokes.

St. Lucie southpaw Kevin Smith (4-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ethan Evanko (3-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing three runs and four hits over six innings.