Garcia’s single leads Harrisburg over Richmond in 10 innings

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Luis Garcia hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Harrisburg Senators to a 4-3 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Thursday.

Luis Sardinas scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Hunter Jones.

The Senators tied the game 3-3 in the eighth when Jones scored on a wild pitch, Austin Davidson scored on a single and Garcia scored on an error.

Jordan Mills (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Carlos Navas (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.