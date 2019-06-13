Sports
Roman, Edwards lead the way for Fort Wayne
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Luis Roman homered and singled, driving in three runs as the Fort Wayne TinCaps defeated the Bowling Green Hot Rods 8-3 on Thursday. With the victory, the TinCaps swept the three-game series.
Xavier Edwards doubled and singled with three runs for Fort Wayne.
Up 1-0, Fort Wayne batted around in the third inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring six runs, including a three-run home run by Roman.
Henry Henry (7-1) got the win in relief while Bowling Green starter Easton McGee (4-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.
Michael Smith doubled and singled twice for the Hot Rods. Ford Proctor doubled and singled twice.
