Bird’s single leads Jacksonville to 3-1 win over Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Corey Bird hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 3-1 win over the Birmingham Barons on Thursday.

The single by Bird, part of a two-run inning, gave the Jumbo Shrimp a 2-1 lead before Bird scored on an error later in the inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, Birmingham took the lead on a forceout that scored Nick Madrigal. Jacksonville answered in the next half-inning when Anfernee Seymour scored on a groundout.

Seymour tripled and doubled, scoring two runs for Jacksonville.

Jacksonville right-hander Jorge Guzman (3-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tanner Banks (1-4) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing three runs and 10 hits over 6 2/3 innings.

Madrigal doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for the Barons.

Despite the loss, Birmingham is 5-2 against Jacksonville this season.