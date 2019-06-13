Medina, Randolph carry Reading to 3-2 win over Erie

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Cornelius Randolph tripled and singled twice, and Adonis Medina allowed just three hits over 7 1/3 innings as the Reading Fightin Phils defeated the Erie SeaWolves 3-2 on Thursday.

Medina (5-2) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one while allowing two runs.

After four scoreless innings, Reading got on the board in the bottom of the fifth when Mickey Moniak scored on an error.

After Reading added two runs in the sixth, the SeaWolves cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Cam Gibson hit an RBI triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by A.J. Simcox.

Nolan Blackwood (1-2) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out two and walked two.