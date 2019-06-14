Hendricks, Cubs to face Hill, Dodgers

Chicago Cubs (38-30, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (46-23, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (7-4, 3.00 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Dodgers: Rich Hill (3-1, 2.40 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago can secure a series win with a victory over Los Angeles.

The Dodgers are 26-7 in home games. Los Angeles has an MLB-leading team on-base percentage of .341. Cody Bellinger leads the club with an OBP of .424.

The Cubs are 14-19 in road games. Chicago has hit 108 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Anthony Rizzo leads the team with 17, averaging one every 13.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 35 extra base hits and is slugging .678. David Freese is 8-for-21 with four doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Rizzo leads the Cubs with 17 home runs and has 47 RBIs. Kyle Schwarber is 12-for-38 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .249 batting average, 2.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .262 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Dodgers Injuries: Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: 10-day IL (thoracic strain), Steve Cishek: day-to-day (knee), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder).