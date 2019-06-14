Ruiz leads Fort Wayne to 3-2 win over Lake County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Agustin Ruiz hit a two-run home run and had three hits as the Fort Wayne TinCaps beat the Lake County Captains 3-2 on Friday.

Fort Wayne started the scoring in the first inning when Ruiz hit a two-run home run.

The Captains cut into the deficit in the third inning when Bo Naylor scored on an error.

The TinCaps tacked on another run in the fifth when Michael Curry hit a solo home run.

Lake County saw its comeback attempt come up short after Will Benson hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Fort Wayne lead to 3-2.

Jose Quezada (5-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Lake County starter Luis Oviedo (6-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.