Castillo leads Pawtucket over Indianapolis 4-2

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Rusney Castillo singled three times as the Pawtucket Red Sox defeated the Indianapolis Indians 4-2 on Friday.

Indianapolis started the scoring in the first inning when Jake Elmore hit an RBI double and then scored on an out.

The Red Sox cut into the lead in the fourth inning when Juan Centeno hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Castillo.

Starters Kyle Hart and Eduardo Vera both pitched gems in a classic pitchers' duel. Hart (3-1) went seven innings, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out five to pick up the win. Vera went six innings, allowing one run and six hits while striking out five in the International League game.

Chris Stratton (0-1) went two innings, allowing three runs and five hits to take the loss. He also struck out two and walked one.