A look at the key hole Friday in the first round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach:

Hole: 9

Par: 4

Yards: 526

Stroke Average: 4.3

Ranking:1

Gary Woodland closed with a birdie after driving into a divot in the fairway. The birdie gave Woodland a two-shot lead and his 6-under 65 matched the best U.S. Open score at Pebble Beach. Woodland's 133 total also is the best after two rounds of an Open at Pebble.