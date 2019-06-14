Szczur has 3 RBI, leads Reno to 16-3 win over Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Matt Szczur, Wyatt Mathisen and John Ryan Murphy each drove home three runs, as the Reno Aces beat the Round Rock Express 16-3 on Friday.

Szczur was a triple short of the cycle, scoring four runs and driving in three. Mathisen was a triple short of the cycle, scoring three runs while also driving in three.

Round Rock cut the deficit to 3-2 in the sixth after Chas McCormick and Jamie Ritchie hit back-to-back solo home runs.

Reno answered in the next half-inning when Mathisen hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Aces punctuated the blowout with seven runs in the eighth and four in the ninth. In the eighth, Jake Lamb hit a two-run home run, while Murphy hit a three-run home run in the ninth.

Reno right-hander Taylor Widener (5-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jose Urquidy (3-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up three runs and three hits over six innings.