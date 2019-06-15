Morgan has 6 RBI, leads Inland Empire to 19-5 win over Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Justin Upton and Gareth Morgan each hit a pair of the Inland Empire 66ers' season-high six home runs in a 19-5 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Friday.

Inland Empire scored in seven different innings in the victory, including the fourth, when it exploded for six runs, including a three-run triple by Devin Davis.

Inland Empire right-hander Denny Brady (3-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Ryan Rolison (2-3) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and nine hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Matt McLaughlin singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home for the JetHawks.