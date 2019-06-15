Hanson’s homer leads Buffalo to 11-8 win over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Alen Hanson hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Buffalo Bisons to an 11-8 win over the Louisville Bats on Saturday.

The home run by Hanson scored Richard Urena and Jordan Patterson to give the Bisons a 6-2 lead.

Tayler Saucedo (4-0) got the win in relief while Louisville starter Brad Markey (1-2) took the loss in the International League game.

Aristides Aquino homered twice, driving home four runs and scoring a couple for the Bats. Rob Refsnyder doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs.