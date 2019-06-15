O’Keefe leads Springfield over Corpus Christi 6-3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Brian O'Keefe hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Springfield Cardinals beat the Corpus Christi Hooks 6-3 on Saturday.

Corpus Christi cut the deficit to 2-1 in the third after Ronnie Dawson hit a solo home run.

The Cardinals extended their lead in the fourth inning when Rayder Ascanio hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Jose Martinez.

The Cardinals extended their lead in the seventh when O'Keefe hit a two-run home run.

Springfield right-hander Tommy Parsons (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Brett Adcock (1-7) took the loss in the Texas League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and five hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Dawson homered and doubled, driving in two runs for the Hooks. Carlos Canelon homered and singled.