Marrero leads New Orleans over Albuquerque 4-1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Deven Marrero hit two solo homers as the New Orleans Baby Cakes topped the Albuquerque Isotopes 4-1 on Saturday.

Down 1-0 in the fourth, Albuquerque tied it up when Yonathan Daza scored when a runner was thrown out.

New Orleans answered in the top of the next frame when Isan Diaz hit an RBI single, driving in Wilkin Castillo.

The Baby Cakes later tacked on a run in both the sixth and ninth innings. Marrero hit solo home runs in both innings.

New Orleans right-hander Dustin Beggs (5-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Pat Dean (2-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up three runs and six hits over seven innings.

For the Isotopes, Daza doubled and singled twice.