Howard hits walk-off double in 10th, Sacramento beats Iowa 7-6

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Ryan Howard had a walk-off two-run double in the 10th inning, as the Sacramento River Cats beat the Iowa Cubs 7-6 on Saturday.

The River Cats scored one run in the eighth before Iowa took a 6-5 lead in the 10th when Robel Garcia hit an RBI double, bringing home Ian Happ.

Sacramento starter Conner Menez allowed three runs and five hits over six innings. He also struck out 10 and walked three. Jandel Gustave (1-1) got the win in relief while Randy Rosario (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Abiatal Avelino homered and doubled, scoring two runs in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the losing effort, the Cubs recorded a season-high six doubles. Trent Giambrone homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Cubs.