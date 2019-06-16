Sports
Avans, Downs lift Rancho Cuca. over Lake Elsinore 8-3
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Drew Avans doubled twice and singled as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes beat the Lake Elsinore Storm 8-3 on Saturday.
Jeter Downs homered and doubled with two RBIs for Rancho Cuca..
Rancho Cuca. started the scoring in the first inning when Jeren Kendall hit a solo home run and Starling Heredia drew a bases-loaded walk.
After Rancho Cuca. added a run in the second when Downs hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Avans, the Storm cut into the deficit in the third inning when Esteury Ruiz and Gabriel Arias hit RBI doubles.
Connor Mitchell (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Lake Elsinore starter Reiss Knehr (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.
Rancho Cuca. improved to 11-3 against Lake Elsinore this season.
Comments