Despaigne expected to start for Chicago against New York

New York Yankees (42-27, first in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (34-35, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: James Paxton (3-3, 4.04 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) White Sox: Odrisamer Despaigne (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 2 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and New York will meet at Guaranteed Rate Field Sunday.

The White Sox are 20-16 on their home turf. Chicago has a collective batting average of .254 this season, led by James McCann with an average of .320.

The Yankees are 20-14 on the road. New York has hit 110 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Gary Sanchez leads the club with 20, averaging one every 9.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 35 extra base hits and is batting .260. Eloy Jimenez is 13-for-36 with two doubles, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Torres leads the Yankees with 28 extra base hits and is slugging .531. Sanchez is 9-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .263 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Yankees: 4-6, .254 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Jace Fry: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dylan Covey: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (back).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Domingo German: 10-day IL (hip), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Kendrys Morales: 10-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).