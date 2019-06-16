Kratz, Wade lead the way for Scranton/WB

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Erik Kratz homered twice and singled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Durham Bulls 7-3 on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the RailRiders and an eight-game winning streak for the Bulls.

Tyler Wade singled twice with two runs for Scranton/WB.

Durham cut the deficit to 3-2 in the third after Jake Cronenworth hit a two-run home run.

After Scranton/WB added a run in the fourth on a home run by Kratz, the RailRiders added to their lead in the eighth inning when Kratz hit a three-run home run.

J.P. Feyereisen (5-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Durham starter Cole Sulser (3-3) took the loss in the International League game.

Cronenworth homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Bulls.