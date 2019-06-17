Duran’s double leads Portland to 6-3 win over Erie

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Jarren Duran hit a run-scoring double in the fifth inning, leading the Portland Sea Dogs to a 6-3 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Monday.

The double by Duran, part of a two-run inning, gave the Sea Dogs a 3-2 lead before Jhon Nunez hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Sea Dogs added to their lead in the sixth when Jeremy Rivera hit a two-run home run.

Portland right-hander Tanner Houck (7-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Logan Shore (2-6) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings.