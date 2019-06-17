Fernandez’s single leads Mahoning Valley to 3-1 win over Batavia

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Felix Fernandez hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Mahoning Valley Scrappers to a 3-1 win over the Batavia Muckdogs on Monday. The Scrappers swept the short two-game series with the win.

The single by Fernandez scored Michael Cooper and Johnathan Rodriguez and was the game's last scoring play.

In the bottom of the second, Mahoning Valley grabbed the lead on a double by Eric Rodriguez that scored Cooper. Batavia answered in the eighth inning when Evan Edwards hit a solo home run.

Brian Eichhorn (1-0) got the win in relief while Cason Sherrod (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.