Fernander leads Connecticut to 3-0 win over Vermont

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- Chavez Fernander allowed just two hits over five innings, leading the Connecticut Tigers over the Vermont Lake Monsters in a 3-0 win on Monday.

Fernander (1-0) struck out four and walked two to pick up the win.

All three runs for Connecticut came in the fourth inning, when Kelvin Smith hit a two-run single and Matthew Jarecki hit a sacrifice fly.

Hogan Harris (0-1) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and two hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out five and walked one.