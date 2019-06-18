George leads Grand Junction to 9-0 win over Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Max George hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Grand Junction Rockies defeated the Ogden Raptors 9-0 on Monday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Rockies and a three-game winning streak for the Raptors.

George hit a three-run shot in the fifth inning off Nelfri Contreras and then hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Edward Cuello. Yolki Pena singled twice, scoring two runs in the win.

Grand Junction starter Miguel Ausua (1-0) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Alfredo Tavarez (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after he allowed one run on just three hits over 4 1/3 innings.