Ricumstrict leads Spokane over Salem-Keizer in a 12-7 slugfest

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Obie Ricumstrict had three hits and three RBI as the Spokane Indians topped the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 12-7 on Monday.

Up 2-0, Spokane batted around in the fourth inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs, including a two-run home run by Max Morales.

Nic Laio (1-0) got the win in relief while Salem-Keizer starter Clay Helvey (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Yorlis Rodriguez doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Volcanoes.