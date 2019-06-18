Nova, White Sox to face Hamels, Cubs on Tuesday

Chicago White Sox (34-36, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (39-32, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Ivan Nova (3-5, 6.28 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Cubs: Cole Hamels (6-2, 2.98 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Chicago will face off at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

The Cubs are 24-11 in home games. They have a team on-base percentage of .332, eighth in the majors. Kris Bryant leads the team with an OBP of .387.

The White Sox are 14-19 on the road. They have compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, James McCann leads the team with a mark of .324. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 81 hits and is batting .286. Kyle Schwarber is 9-for-34 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 36 extra base hits and is slugging .520. Eloy Jimenez is 12-for-36 with two doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

White Sox: 5-5, .266 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kyle Hendricks: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: 10-day IL (shoulder), Steve Cishek: day-to-day (knee), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Jace Fry: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dylan Covey: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (upper back tightness), Welington Castillo: day-to-day (lower back tightness).