Who scored Jamaica’s first ever Women’s World Cup goal? This Florida Gators alum.

Jamaica scored a goal in the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time in history.

The history maker was none other than a Florida Gators alum.

Havana Solaun scored the goal in the 49th minute. It was already a history-filled trip for the Reggae Girlz as they were the first team from the Caribbean to qualify for a WWC.

Despite losing to Australia, 4-1, in Tuesday’s final round of Group C matches, Jamaica’s women’s national soccer team were celebrating a goal for the record books in France.

Havana Solaun scores the Reggae Girlz' first-ever #FIFAWWC goal, off the nice Bunny Shaw assist. pic.twitter.com/xpgyUxRPc5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 18, 2019

Solaun is a Gainesville native. She played her high school soccer at Buchholz High and even played on the U.S. Women’s National Team U-17 team in 2010 before switching to play for Jamaica.

Her UF career went from 2011 until 2014, where she was a midfielder. Solaun was an All-SEC first-team selection her junior and senior seasons in 2013 and 2014.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Sam Kerr scored four goals in the win to shoot up the golden boot race, an award given to the tournament’s top scorer. She has five goals in three matches, and is tied with Team USA’s Alex Morgan, who scored her five goals in the United States’ opening match before resting in the team’s second group stage match against Chile.

Australia’s victory assured the Matilda’s of advancing to the knockout phase of the WWC. Australia faces Norway in the Round of 16 on Saturday.