Oliva leads Altoona to 3-1 win over Harrisburg

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Jared Oliva doubled and singled twice as the Altoona Curve beat the Harrisburg Senators 3-1 on Tuesday.

Harrisburg cut the deficit to 2-1 in the third after Tyler Mapes hit an RBI double, scoring Tyler Goeddel.

Altoona answered in the bottom of the inning when Arden Pabst hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Oliva.

Beau Sulser (5-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Harrisburg starter Mapes (3-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.