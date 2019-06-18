Thompson, Gimenez lead the way for Binghamton

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- David Thompson doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 6-3 on Tuesday.

Andres Gimenez doubled twice and singled, also stealing a base for Binghamton.

Up 2-1, the Rumble Ponies added to their lead in the fifth inning when Patrick Mazeika hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Will Toffey.

The Rumble Ponies tacked on another run in the eighth when Mazeika hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Braxton Lee.

Binghamton southpaw David Peterson (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on nine hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Hector Perez (4-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up five runs and eight hits over five innings.

Several Fisher Cats chipped in at the plate, as five players had at least two hits. Josh Palacios doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.