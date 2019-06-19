Indians in action against the Rangers after Plesac’s strong showing

Cleveland Indians (38-34, second in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (39-34, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Adam Plutko (3-1, 4.63 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Rangers: Joe Palumbo (0-0, 9.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Zach Plesac. Plesac pitched seven innings, giving up one run on two hits with six strikeouts against Texas.

The Rangers are 25-13 on their home turf. Texas' team on-base percentage of .331 is eighth in the league. Logan Forsythe leads the team with an OBP of .381.

The Indians are 18-17 on the road. The Cleveland pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.95, Shane Bieber leads the staff with a mark of 3.92. The Indians won the last meeting 10-3. Zach Plesac earned his second victory and Jose Ramirez went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Cleveland. Adrian Sampson took his fourth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 12 home runs and has 31 RBIs. Danny Santana has 12 hits and is batting .353 over the last 10 games for Texas.

Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 29 extra base hits and is batting .285. Jake Bauers is 13-for-37 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .234 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by one run

Indians: 7-3, .278 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Hunter Pence: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (oblique), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder).