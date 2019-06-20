Live blog: Duke’s Zion Williamson goes No. 1 in the NBA draft, RJ Barrett goes No. 3

Duke’s Zion Williamson is the first pick in the NBA Draft Duke's Zion Williamson, a consensus national player of the year, is drafted first overall by the New Orleans Pelicans Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Duke's Zion Williamson, a consensus national player of the year, is drafted first overall by the New Orleans Pelicans

With the third pick in the NBA Draft, former Duke guard R.J. Barrett was selected by the New York Knicks.

Earlier, as expected, former Duke forward Zion Williamson was picked No. 1 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in Thursday’s NBA draft.

This is the first time two players from the same college have been selected in the first three picks since 2014.

One more player from Duke is expected to be drafted.

This draft is expected to be among the most prolific, top-heavy ones for the Triangle’s ACC schools. Per NBADraft.net’s 2019 mock draft board, three Blue Devils, who were all freshmen last season, are projected to go in the top eight picks.

Guard Cam Reddish may land in Atlanta as the No. 8 pick. Center Marques Bolden is also in the draft’s pool, but he is not widely expected to be drafted.







Zion Williamson

Round 1, Pick 1 to the New Orleans Pelicans

From maybe before Duke’s season-opening tip, Zion Williamson seemed destined to become this year’s No. 1 pick — and the prophecy came true.

His only year at Duke confirmed that he was deserving of his hype: In 33 games played, the 6-7, 285-pound forward averaged 8.9 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 22.6 points on 68 percent shooting from the field. The Blue Devils ended their season in the NCAA tournament’s Elite Eight against Michigan State with records of 32-6 overall and 14-4 in the ACC. Three of Duke’s losses came when Williamson was out for six games with a knee injury.

Williamson’s season almost came to a stunning halt when his shoe blew out in Duke’s first game against UNC on Feb. 20. But when he returned, it was clear he hadn’t miss a beat.

His selection is the 10th-straight time a freshman has been selected as the first pick. Williamson, who had dreamed about this moment since he was four, had tears in his eyes in his post-pick interview.

“My mom sacrificed a lot for me ...” he said, his mother by his side. “She always looked out for her family first before herself.”

Duke’s RJ Barrett gets a hug after being selected as the third pick overall by the New York Knicks during the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019, in New York. Julio Cortez AP

R.J. Barrett

Round 1, Pick 3 to the New York Knicks

Coming off a season that earned him USA Today’s Player of the Year award and a first-team All-ACC selection, R.J. Barrett was selected third by the New York Knicks.

The first-year guard — who is 6-7, 202 pounds — started every game for the Blue Devils this past season and averaged an identical 22.6 points per game with his best friend and teammate, Williamson.

Barrett, by necessity with Williamson’s mid-season injury, became Duke’s primary scorer. According to his family and two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash, though — he’s always been more dynamic than that.

“I’m proud of you son,” Barrett’s father said with his son’s tear-filled face on his shoulder, in the post-pick interview.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.