Sánchez, Yankees jump on Snell, Sabathia gets win No. 250

New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run homer during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

Gary Sánchez hit a three-run homer to help chase Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell in the first inning, CC Sabathia got his 250th career win and the New York Yankees thumped the Tampa Bay Rays 12-1 Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

Gleyber Torres added a grand slam during a six-run seventh inning, and New York three-hit Tampa Bay to win its fifth in a row and extend its lead the AL East over the second-place Rays to 3½ games. Tampa Bay was swept for the second time this season — the other came against Boston in April.

Snell (4-6) walked four, gave up two hits and was charged with six runs while getting one out on 39 pitches in the shortest start of his career.

Sabathia (4-4) pitched one-run ball over six innings. He struck out seven and allowed three hits and three walks.

PADRES 8, BREWERS 7

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Franmil Reyes hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh and Eric Hosmer added a two-run shot for San Diego, which overcame three homers by Milwaukee to sweep the Brewers.

Reyes' shot to right-center, his 20th, came off Jeremy Jeffress (1-1) after Manny Machado hit a leadoff single and Hunter Renfroe walked.

Christian Yelich hit his MLB-leading 27th homer and Ryan Braun homered, doubled and drove in three runs for the Brewers.

Craig Stammen got into and out of trouble in the ninth for his third save.

Gerardo Reyes (4-0) got the win after allowing Yasmani Grandal's three-run homer in the seventh.

NATIONALS 6, PHILLIES 2, 1ST GAME

WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Corbin struck out eight over seven strong innings and Washington beat Philadelphia to begin a day-night doubleheader.

This was the belated series opener after the teams were rained out Monday and Tuesday.

Corbin (6-5) scattered four hits and three walks while ending a personal three-game losing streak.

Juan Soto had an RBI single in the first off Zach Eflin (6-7), and Gerardo Parra and Brian Dozier added RBI doubles later in the game. Eflin allowed three runs and five hits while striking out seven over six innings.

NATIONALS 2, PHILLIES 0, 2ND GAME

WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Scherzer shrugged off a broken nose and black eye to throw seven shutout innings, Brian Dozier and Victor Robles hit solo homers, and Washington swept a doubleheader against Philadelphia.

The Nationals have won 16 of their last 23, while Philadelphia has dropped seven of its last nine and 12 of 18.

Scherzer (6-5) bunted a ball off his face during batting practice Tuesday, but it didn't stop him from making his scheduled start. He struck out 10, yielded only four hits and permitted just two runners to reach scoring position.

Dozier belted a two-out solo shot in the second off Jake Arrieta (6-6), who allowed two hits and struck out three over six innings.

Sean Doolittle worked the ninth for his 15th save in 18 tries.

REDS 3, ASTROS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Senzel singled home the tying run with two outs in the ninth inning, and Jesse Winker followed with an RBI single as Cincinnati rallied for a rare sweep of Houston.

The Reds matched their season high with a fourth straight win. They also swept the Marlins in April.

Michael Brantley's two-run homer put Gerrit Cole in position for only his second career win over Cincinnati, but Roberto Osuna (3-1) couldn't close it out. Jose Peraza opened the rally with a double and came around on Senzel's hit. Winker finished it off with a single up the middle.

Matt Bowman (1-0) pitched two innings.

PIRATES 8, TIGERS 7

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning to complete Pittsburgh's rally from a six-run deficit against Detroit.

With the Pirates trailing 7-5, Reynolds sent a knuckle curve from Nick Ramirez (3-2) 421 feet to left-center for his sixth homer of the season, driving in Kevin Newman and Adam Frazier.

Felipe Vázquez retired the side in order in the ninth for his 17th save.

The Pirates trailed 7-1 in the third inning. Richard Rodriguez (2-3) worked a scoreless sixth.

BRAVES 7, METS 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the sixth inning, Freddie Freeman launched an early two-run shot and Atlanta beat New York.

The NL East-leading Braves are 14-4 in June, best in the majors.

Freeman blooped a pop-fly single to begin the sixth, Atlanta's first hit since his homer in the first off Steven Matz (5-5). Donaldson followed with his 14th home run, sixth in his last nine games, before Austin Riley doubled and scored on Ozzie Albies' double to make it 5-2.

Max Fried (8-3) gave up two runs and eight hits with one walk and six strikeouts in six innings, winning for the first time in five starts.

ATHLETICS 8, ORIOLES 3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chris Bassitt took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and won for the first time in more than three weeks as Oakland handed Baltimore its eighth straight loss.

Josh Phegley had a three-run homer, Marcus Semien extended his hitting streak to 16 games and Stephen Piscotty doubled twice to help the A's complete a three-game sweep.

Bassitt (4-3) allowed two hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking three. The right-hander didn't give up a hit until Jonathan Villar lined a 3-2 pitch for a single with one out in the sixth.

Phegley homered against Josh Rogers (0-1) in the fifth after Piscotty doubled and Chad Pinder was hit in the helmet.

MARINERS 8, ROYALS 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Domingo Santana hit two home runs in a game for the third time this season, Marco Gonzales won his third straight start and Seattle avoided an embarrassing series sweep against Kansas City.

Santana, who had five RBIs, and Daniel Vogelbach hit back-to-back homers in the first inning to give the Mariners a 4-0 lead. The Mariners had been outscored 15-4 by the Royals in the first two games of a series between last-place teams.

Seattle jumped on starter Brad Keller (3-9) immediately. Mallex Smith doubled to open the bottom of the first and J.P. Crawford walked before Santana hit his first home run of the day to left-center field. Vogelbach followed with his 18th of the season, off the Hit It Here Café in the second deck.

Gonzales (8-6) scattered six hits over 6 2/3 innings, striking out five.