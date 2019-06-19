Vandersloot scores 24 points, Sky beat Liberty 91-83

Courtney Vandersloot had 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists to help the Chicago Sky beat the New York Liberty 91-83 on Wednesday night.

Cheyenne Parker and Allie Quigley each had 13 points for the Sky (5-2). They have won four straight games.

The Sky led 61-56 after the third quarter and scored nine of the first 11 points in the fourth quarter to open up a double-digit lead. New York (3-6) got to 82-78 with just under 2 minutes left. Amanda Zahui B. missed a fast-break layup on one and of the court and then Cheyenne Parker was fouled with 1:31 left. She made both free throws as the Sky made 9 of 10 from the line in the final 91 seconds to seal the win.

Asia Durr scored 19 points to lead New York and Tina Charles added 16.

Chicago led 14-10 midway through the first quarter before holding the Liberty to just one basket over the rest of the quarter. The Sky led 20-12 after the period and were up 41-34 at the half. Kia Nurse got hurt with just over 2 minutes left in the first half, injury her left lower leg. She sat out the rest of the half, but started the third quarter and play most of the second half.

HEADING OVERSEAS: Zahui B. will be joining Sweden's national team for the EuroBasket tournament. Wednesday night was her last game with New York until the tournament ends. She had 13 points and 10 rebounds . New York is already without guard Bria Hartley, who is playing with France in the tournament. Chicago is missing Astou Ndour, who is playing for Spain.

UP NEXT:

Sky: Host Indiana on Friday night.

Liberty: At Minnesota on Saturday.