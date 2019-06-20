Strahm’s single leads AZL Rangers to 13-6 win over AZL Padres 2

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Kellen Strahm hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the AZL Rangers to a 13-6 win over the AZL Padres 2 on Thursday.

The single by Strahm scored Alexander Ovalles to tie the game 4-4.

AZL Rangers later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run seventh, when Jake Hoover hit a two-run double to help put the game out of reach.

Triston Polley (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Oliber Guzman (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Ethan Skender reached base three times for the AZL Padres 2.