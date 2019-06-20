Acosta hits walk-off single in 10th, Tri-City beats Hillsboro 2-1

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Matthew Acosta hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Tri-City Dust Devils topped the Hillsboro Hops 2-1 on Wednesday.

Luke Becker scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

The Dust Devils tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth when Acosta scored on a forceout.

Reliever Felix Minjarez (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out three over two scoreless innings. Bryan Menendez (0-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out two and walked three.