Atletico reaches agreement with Real Madrid to sign Llorente

The Associated Press

MADRID

Atletico Madrid has reached an agreement with city rival Real Madrid to sign midfielder Marcos Llorente on a five-year deal.

Atletico made the announcement on Thursday, saying the 24-year-old Llorente will undergo a medical examination. No fee was disclosed.

Llorente, who made 36 appearances for Real over the last two seasons and is a Spain Under-21 international, plays as a midfield anchorman. He could be a replacement for Rodri, who currently plays that role for Atletico and has been linked with a move to Manchester City.

